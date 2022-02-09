The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2021 to be announced this afternoon

SINGAPORE - As Covid-19 continued to affect lives and livelihoods last year, a number of Singaporeans stepped out of their comfort zone to help others in need, and give back to the larger community.
Several who had done well in their businesses began to think of scaling up their efforts to benefit others.
There were also sportsmen and women whose achievements on the world stage rallied and inspired a nation.
One of these individuals or groups will be named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2021 at a hybrid ceremony at UBS University on Wednesday (Feb 9) afternoon.
He - or she - will receive the award from President Halimah Yacob, who is patron of the award.
The award, which is now in its seventh year, is presented by global wealth manager UBS Singapore.
It is given each year to an individual or group that has made an impact on society, through achievements that put Singapore on the world stage, or for improving the lives of others in the community, or showing resilience in the face of adversity.
The 10 finalists are:
- Mr Azlee Abdul Shukor and Mr Johnson Chia, who showed courage when they stopped to help a driver whose car had crashed at a Seletar Expressway underpass and got her to safety just before the car burst into flames;
- Mr Asanul Fariq Sani and his wife Norhasyimah Awaludin, who set up a corner outside their Tampines home for those in need to pick up free groceries every day;
- Mr Sakthibalan Balathandautham, who donated part of his liver to a baby he had never met so she could get a new lease of life, and is now an advocate for organ donation;
- Ms Porsche Poh and Silver Ribbon (Singapore) which she co-founded, who worked to dispel the stigma against mental illness and continues to speak up on mental health issues;
- Mr John Cheng, who is nurturing local food start-ups to reach a wider market here and abroad, as well as seeking sustainable solutions to feed the growing global population;
- Ms Lynn Wong, who is involved in multiple Chinese clan associations and is working to reignite an interest in Chinese culture and tradition among youth;
- Mr Abdul Malik Hassan, who is making use of his experience to help other hawkers and food stall holders as well as small business owners expand;
- Ms Yip Pin Xiu, a Paralympian swimmer and advocate for inclusivity who won two gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games;
- Ms Joan Poh, who pursued her Olympic rowing dream while balancing her work commitments as a staff nurse amid the pandemic; and
- Mr Loh Kean Yew, who became the first Singaporean to win the Badminton World Federation World Championships in December, capping a run where he beat six out the world's top 10 players in three months.
A judging panel of 13 as well as online voting by members of the public contributed to the final decision.
Judges included editors from The Straits Times, social entrepreneur and activist Saleemah Ismail, Singapore Airlines (SIA) vice-president of public affairs Siva Govindasamy and Institute of Technical Education chief executive Low Khah Gek.
The Singaporean of the Year 2021 will be awarded a trophy and $20,000 in cash, while the other nine finalists will get $5,000. The prize money is sponsored by UBS.
Other sponsors include airline partner Singapore Airlines and hotel partner Millennium Hotels and Resorts.
SIA is sponsoring a pair of business class tickets for the Singaporean of the Year, and a pair of economy class tickets for the other finalists. The top award recipient will also receive a five-night stay at any of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels' global properties, while the other finalists will each get three-night stays.
The previous Singaporean of the Year was awarded to front-line fighters in the ongoing battle against Covid-19, represented by five individuals.
Watch the live stream of the award ceremony today at 4.30pm on str.sg/soty2021live, or on The Straits Times' Facebook page or YouTube channel.