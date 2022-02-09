The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2021 to be announced this afternoon

SINGAPORE - As Covid-19 continued to affect lives and livelihoods last year, a number of Singaporeans stepped out of their comfort zone to help others in need, and give back to the larger community.

Several who had done well in their businesses began to think of scaling up their efforts to benefit others.

There were also sportsmen and women whose achievements on the world stage rallied and inspired a nation.

One of these individuals or groups will be named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2021 at a hybrid ceremony at UBS University on Wednesday (Feb 9) afternoon.

He - or she - will receive the award from President Halimah Yacob, who is patron of the award.

The award, which is now in its seventh year, is presented by global wealth manager UBS Singapore.

It is given each year to an individual or group that has made an impact on society, through achievements that put Singapore on the world stage, or for improving the lives of others in the community, or showing resilience in the face of adversity.

The 10 finalists are:

- Mr Azlee Abdul Shukor and Mr Johnson Chia, who showed courage when they stopped to help a driver whose car had crashed at a Seletar Expressway underpass and got her to safety just before the car burst into flames;

- Mr Asanul Fariq Sani and his wife Norhasyimah Awaludin, who set up a corner outside their Tampines home for those in need to pick up free groceries every day;

- Mr Sakthibalan Balathandautham, who donated part of his liver to a baby he had never met so she could get a new lease of life, and is now an advocate for organ donation;

- Ms Porsche Poh and Silver Ribbon (Singapore) which she co-founded, who worked to dispel the stigma against mental illness and continues to speak up on mental health issues;