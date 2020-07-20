The Straits Times bags five wins at global design contest

SINGAPORE - Ms Lee Yu Hui's hot pink infographics dedicated to Barbie turned heads at the Society for News Design (SND)'s annual competition, which hands out awards known as the design Oscars of the media industry.

Her piece, which traces the origins of the world's most famous doll, took weeks to complete.

To mark Barbie's 60th birthday, Ms Lee was tasked to feature the most iconic iterations of the doll. She eventually picked 23 out of more than 200 versions.

"I fell down a rabbit hole while doing research to decide which dolls I should pick for the final version of the graphics," the 26-year-old said.

Ms Lee's infographics was one of five wins The Straits Times (ST) notched for news design, information graphics and illustrations at the 41st edition of the SND's Best of News Design creative competition.

The competition saw judges at St Petersburg, Florida reviewing close to 4,000 global entries across 20 categories.

All five ST wins were awards of excellence which honour "daring and innovative" work, said SND - which is based in the United States - on its website.

Ms Lee was also part of the team, together with Mr Simon Ang, 55, Mr Bryandt Lyn, 32, and Mr Billy Ker, 32, behind the infographics, The Marvel Cinematic Universe: The story so far...

The infographics had also clinched a silver award in this year's Asian Media Awards organised by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (Wan-Ifra).

"This is the first time an ST infographics has won in both competitions, which are big names in the industry ," said Mr Ang, who is the paper's visual and infographics deputy editor.

Another award went to senior executive artist Miel Prudencio for his full-page creation on his adventures at the Venice Biennale 2019.

The sights and sound of Venice came alive in his illustration, which he created by combining ink and digital drawings with a photograph he took by the canal of what he said looked like a piece done by the well-known street artist known as Banksy.

On why he chose to focus on the city of Venice - which he visited in July last year - for his illustration, Miel, 56, said: "Venice itself is like a big museum. The churches alone, its architecture and what's housed inside - the paintings and sculptures - are a testament to the cultural and historical gravitas of this city."

The two other awards ST took home were in the News Design category.

The first went to executive sub-editor S. Thyaga Rajan for his work on the story Weaving together tales of dementia, and the second to executive sub-editor Adeline Chua, 39, and senior executive infographics journalist Chng Choon Hiong, 43, for their contributions to a story on online shopping.

Mr Rajan, 47, said: "Dementia is now affecting more and more Singaporeans, and I'm glad that we at The Straits Times got the opportunity to shine a light on the issue, and some of the things that are being done to help those suffering from the illness."

Commenting on his win with Ms Chua, Mr Chng said: "I did the graphics in an isometric style which you often find in video games, so that readers can follow the journey of their parcel in a fun and easy way."

He added: "Adeline and I then worked together on laying out the page so that the accompanying story is harmoniously integrated with the visuals."

Straits Times associate editor Lim Chuan Huat said: "The awards attest to the quality of work produced by our artists and designers. Their excellence remains a bright spot amidst the challenging pandemic environment."

A total of 13 gold medals, 61 silver medals, two judges' special recognition, and 920 awards of excellence were awarded by the SND this year. All winners will receive certificates in recognition of their work.