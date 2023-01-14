The painful cost of scams: Suicide and self-harm

SINGAPORE - Scams can kill, and have caused victims to take their own lives or engage in self-harm.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aileen Yap, assistant director of the Anti-Scam Command, said anti-scam investigators have come across several such incidents here in the past few years.

While the police were unable to provide figures on how many scam victims had committed suicide, several cases have stood out.

Said DAC Yap: “In the course of our investigation work, we have seen heart-breaking incidents where victims sink into bouts of depression, self-harm, with some even taking their own lives.”

She recalled a case here several years ago involving a man who had lost his life savings after falling for a tech support scam.

After realising he had been scammed of all his money, the man took his nine-year-old daughter to stay at his brother’s home for the night, and said he would be back the next day.

But he did not return.

When his brother and daughter went to his home to look for him, the door was ajar, and he was found with self-inflicted injuries.

He had a weak pulse and died in hospital several days later.

DAC Yap said: “The impact of scams is more dangerous than we think – it can cause young children to lose their parents, and people to lose their sons, daughters and loved ones.”

She recalled another case where a woman had fallen for a government official impersonation scam, and had handed over all her money to the scammers before she realised she was a victim and made a police report.

Officers went to her home to get her statement.

But no one answered when they knocked on her door.

The officers rang her, and heard the faint ringing of a mobile phone from inside the unit.

They kept knocking, and when the door finally creaked open, the woman inside admitted she had sealed up the entire unit and had attempted suicide because she had lost everything.

The officers rushed in and called the Singapore Civil Defence Force.