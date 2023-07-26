The largest share of divorces are among those married for between 5 and 10 years

Singapore - The seven-year itch is real, going by divorce statistics which showed that the highest proportion of marriages ended between the fifth and 10th years of marriage.

A total of 9.6 per cent of Singapore residents – referring to a Singapore citizen or permanent resident – who wed in 2001 ended their marriage before their 10th wedding anniversary.

Those wed for less than five years formed the second-largest group when it comes to marriage dissolution rates.

A marriage can be dissolved through divorce or annulment.

Some 6.4 per cent of residents who wed in 2001 parted ways before they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

The data was contained in the Statistics on Marriages and Divorces 2022 report published by the Department of Statistics on Wednesday morning.

The report said that by tapping the “rich administrative data sources in Singapore’s vital statistics system”, couples in each resident marriage cohort are tracked longitudinally to find out the marriage cohort dissolution rates.

Such an analysis provides insights on the trends in the stability of marriages by marriage cohorts and their profiles.

This is the first time the annual Statistics on Marriages and Divorces contains data on marriage cohort dissolution rates.

In a statement, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said that support for marriages, particularly in the early years, is crucial.

For example, there are marriage preparation, marriage mentoring and support programmes to help those preparing to wed or newly-weds for a life together.

There are also marriage enrichment programmes to give couples the tools to sustain a “healthy marriage”, the MSF said.

Couples facing marital issues can also seek family counselling at the FAM@FSCs or the FAM@FSC Online Counselling platform.

Meanwhile, the marriages of resident couples who wed in the more recent years are also more stable, compared to those who wed earlier.

For example, the cumulative proportion of marriages that dissolved before the 10th anniversary declined from 17 cent for those who wed in 2005, compared to 14.5 per cent for those who wed in 2011.

In a statement, the Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said: “It is encouraging to see a decline in marital dissolutions for the more recent marriage cohorts.

“With the support of our partners, social service agencies and community groups, the MSF will continue to help strengthen marriages through various programmes and initiatives.”