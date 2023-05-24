‘The enemy is evolving all the time’: Police bust 8 scam syndicates in first 5 months of 2023

SINGAPORE - In the whole of 2022, 13 scam syndicates were busted.

But between January and May this year, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have already smashed eight of them with help from law enforcement agencies overseas.

And with scams on the rise, the police have had to spare no effort to tackle the scams scourge.

Some of these officers were among the 351 Home Team (HT) personnel honoured at a promotion ceremony on Wednesday, held by the Ministry of Home Affairs at Orchard Hotel.

In 2022, scam victims in Singapore lost $660.7 million, up from $632 million in 2021, bringing the total to almost $1.3 billion lost in two years.

In the same period, scam cases also increased 32.6 per cent from 23,933 to 31,728 cases.

About 6,158 HT officers will be promoted this year. They include 3,820 regular officers from the various departments and statutory boards.

One of the officers recognised on Wednesday was Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Shee Tek Tze, who was promoted to Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police with effect from June 1.

AC Shee, who is deputy director of the Commercial Affairs Department and also commander of the Anti-Scam Command, said the SPF has formed over 80 partnerships with stakeholders like banks and fintech companies to combat crimes such as scams.

And sharing information with overseas law enforcement agencies has helped to cripple eight scam syndicates in the first five months of this year.

He said: “We are not stopping. We are consistently looking for leads and information to enable our partners overseas to carry out enforcement operations.

“The collaboration and sharing of information across different police forces are very important when everybody has the same mission to take down these syndicates.”