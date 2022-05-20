Tharman, Iswaran and Josephine Teo to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Davos next week

SINGAPORE - Cyber security, digital cooperation and revitalising travel and tourism are among the topics three Singapore ministers will discuss at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting next week.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran and Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo will be on a working visit to Davos, Switzerland, from Monday (May 23) to Thursday (May 26), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday (May 20).

They will participate in the meeting and meet government and business leaders from various countries, the statement added.

The ministers will also be engaged in sessions relating to the global commons, as well as skills development, among other issues.

They will be accompanied by officials from the PMO and the ministries of transport, trade and industry, and communications and information, as well as officials from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Economic Development Board.

Mr Tharman will also be in Geneva for other international meetings on Saturday (May 21) and Sunday (May 22).

He will then travel to Sweden after the WEF meeting to participate in the deliberations of the United Nations Secretary-General's High-Level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism.

Mr Tharman was appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the 12-member board in March this year.

Comprising global leaders, officials and experts, the board is tasked with making concrete suggestions for more effective multilateral arrangements across a range of issues.

Its non-binding recommendations are intended to inform deliberations by UN member states at a proposed Summit of the Future event to be held next year.