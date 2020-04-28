Testing not a substitute for safe distancing, personal responsibility: Minister

Testing cannot be a substitute for safe distancing and personal responsibility when it comes to reducing the spread of the coronavirus, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

Speaking at a media conference by the multi-ministry task force, he said there is a chance one might test negative for the virus but in fact be incubating it.

"The test will not pick up the virus during that phase," he said.

"So, we go back to the fundamentals and ask everyone during this period to stay home and uphold good personal hygiene."

He added that though the Government is stepping up testing of workers in essential services, these people should still continue to take precautions and minimise contact with their colleagues.

"Don't go to work and then end up socialising during lunch break or during break times at the pantry or outside the workplace," he cautioned.

"Minimise all contact, go to work, go back home."

On Sunday, about 70 people were caught breaching safe distancing measures, down from more than 240 the Sunday before.

The Government will be doing more regular testing of workers in essential sectors, particularly those in vulnerable sectors such as healthcare workers, nursing home staff and front-line officers who come into close contact with confirmed cases.

Mr Wong added that it is critical that those who are not feeling well do not go to work.

They must ensure that they do not have symptoms, even mild ones, or they could potentially end up infecting their colleagues.

He said: "These are reminders that we have been telling everyone, and it is very important that we all continue to uphold these very basic precautions and safeguards, together with a ramped up testing regime.

"All of these things have to be done as part of a holistic strategy in order for us to suppress and slow down the spread of the virus and, ultimately, defeat Covid-19."