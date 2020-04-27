Coronavirus testing capacity for migrant workers ramped up, 1 in 15 workers tested so far: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE - Singapore has been increasing its capacity to test migrant workers for the coronavirus, with a total of 21,000 workers tested since the start of the outbreak, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Monday (April 27).

This means that one in 15 migrant workers in dormitories has been tested for the virus, he said, adding that the rate of testing has not slowed down.

"There have been some comments that we have reduced the testing of migrant workers, leading to a drop in the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases," Mr Gan said at a press conference. "Let me say that this is not true."

Every positive test is added to Singapore's case count, he added. In dormitories where the assessed rate of infection is very high, efforts are focused on isolating those who show symptoms, even without a confirmed test, Mr Gan said.

Singapore is also expanding its capacity to test on the national level. It is now able to test more than 8,000 people a day, from 2,900 a day before. Targeted testing is being implemented for selected groups, such as essential workers and staff of institutions such as nursing homes, who come into close contact with the vulnerable elderly.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who also spoke at the press conference, said that the capability to build up more testing capacity is critical as Singapore seeks to eventually resume and restart its economy.

"But an important point to note is that testing, while as critical and important as it is, cannot be a substitute for personal responsibility and safe distancing measures," he said. "So we go back to the fundamentals and ask everyone, during this period, to stay home uphold good personal hygiene.

Even essential workers should continue to take precautions, minimising contact with their colleagues and not going to work if they feel unwell.

He reminded Singaporeans that a negative test result could simply mean that a person has been infected and is in the incubation phase of the disease.

"So all of these things have been have to be done as part of a holistic strategy in order for us to slow down the spread of the virus, and ultimately defeat Covid-19."