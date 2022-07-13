Terror threat to S'pore remains high, self-radicalisation and global extremist groups are main concerns: ISD

SINGAPORE - The terrorism threat to Singapore remains high as the country continues to feature on extremist propaganda, and the resumption of international travel after Covid-19 raises concerns about how terror plots put on ice may go on.

Giving its annual terrorism threat assessment on Wednesday (July 13), the Internal Security Department (ISD) said the main concerns for Singapore are people self-radicalised online, as well as Islamist terrorist groups like the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which pose a threat with their ability to inspire attacks.

There is currently no specific intelligence of an imminent terrorist attack on Singapore, said ISD, but it noted that since 2015, 45 self-radicalised individuals - comprising 33 Singaporeans and 12 foreigners - have been issued orders of detention or restriction orders under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

There have also been 13 people - three Singaporeans and 10 foreigners - convicted of terrorism financing offences.

These cases highlight the threat posed by online terrorist propaganda and self-radicalisation, said ISD in the fourth edition of its Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report.

"The threat from Islamist terrorist groups and their violent ideology persists. Their virtual network of supporters continues to disseminate propaganda, raise funds and plot attacks. The spread of radical ideologies online has fuelled the self-radicalisation threat in Singapore," it said.

The latest case of self-radicalisation is a former mover at a logistics company who was detained under the ISA in April.

Radjev Lal Madan Lal, 29, was influenced by the online sermons of foreign radical preacher Imran Hosein, and practised knifing techniques as he considered travelling to take up arms. He also tried to recruit family and friends, and created a social media group to propagate his ideologies online.

His case "underscores the pervasiveness of terrorist and extremist ideologies online, including those propagated by foreign preachers and ideologues", said ISD, stressing the importance of a zero-tolerance approach towards extremist rhetoric here.

On the international front, the department said ISIS continues to pose a significant security threat. The terror group has not stopped its attacks despite losing its hold on territory in Syria and Iraq about four years ago, and recently claimed credit for attacks in Syria, Egypt and Israel.

ISIS announced a new leader a month after its leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi died during a raid by US forces in February.

This prompt appointment reflects the group's "deep leadership bench and operational resilience", said ISD. It added that, outside of conflict zones, ISIS continues to build its global footprint through its affiliates across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Within South-east Asia, such affiliates are the primary driver of terrorism, and pose the most immediate threat through their ability to mount ISIS-inspired attacks, said the department.