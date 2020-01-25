Temperature checks at Woodlands, Tuas

Travellers entering Singapore via the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints underwent temperature checks from noon yesterday, in the light of the Wuhan virus outbreak and the multitude of people expected to cross the border over the festive weekend.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said healthcare assistants will take people's temperatures and suspected cases will be sent to hospitals for further tests.

"This is in response to the novel coronavirus pneumonia development in Wuhan and exported cases to other cities and countries, coupled with the anticipated increase in travel volume in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year holiday period," said the ICA yesterday.

The virus has killed at least 25 people in China, where more than 800 have been infected.

Singapore confirmed two more cases yesterday, bringing the total to three.

Suspected and confirmed cases have also surfaced in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Macau, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States.

Speaking to reporters yesterday at Tuas Checkpoint, Superintendent Joe Tan Kok Kwan, deputy commander of ground operations at Tuas, said travellers with a temperature above 38 deg C will be escorted to a holding area.

Nurses there will ask them about their travel history, whether they have recently been to Wuhan or other affected areas, and who they have been in contact with.

Those found to be at risk will be sent to a second station for a doctor to do further medical tests and determine if they need to be sent to hospital.

If necessary, these people will be sent to a quarantine area to wait for an ambulance.

Which hospital these suspected cases will be taken to is decided by the Health Ministry, said Supt Tan.

ICA said bus commuters between Singapore and Malaysia will be screened at the alighting bus concourse or bus hall before the immigration counters.

Bus drivers will be screened at the security check area.

Train commuters will get their temperature taken at the alighting platform before going through immigration.

Car drivers, before reaching the immigration counters, need to wind down their windows for temperature-taking, while motorcyclists have to remove their helmets.

Those in lorries will be screened at the immigration counters or cargo platforms at the checkpoints.

Supt Tan said the screening systems for buses and cars would be set up by the end of yesterday.

ICA is expecting heavy arrival traffic from today until Tuesday, and foresees delays as it implements temperature screening at both checkpoints. It has also put up health advisories at the checkpoints to advise travellers on the precautions to take when going to or arriving from China.

"Singapore residents who need to travel to the affected areas are advised to regularly check MOH's website (www.moh.gov.sg) for updates," said the ICA.

It also advises those going to China to stay vigilant, monitor developments and heed the advice of the local Chinese authorities.

Meanwhile, public transport companies are taking more precautions.

As part of the enhanced border checks, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has also implemented temperature screening at all sea checkpoints, including ferry and cruise terminals, PSA Terminals and Jurong Port, for inbound travellers.

Rail operator SMRT is placing hand sanitisers at all MRT stations and bus interchanges for commuters to use, while ComfortDelGro, Grab and Gojek are stockpiling masks and disinfectant for their staff, including taxi and bus drivers.

Their employees have been advised not to travel to China's Hubei province, and to exercise good personal hygiene when travelling to the country.

Those who have been to China recently were told to monitor their health closely for two weeks after their return to Singapore.

• Additional reporting by Lester Wong