Singapore sends two planeloads of medical supplies to Indonesia to aid its battle against Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Two planeloads of medical supplies and equipment such as oxygen cylinders, ventilators, masks, gloves and gowns are on the way to Indonesia from Singapore to support the country in its battle against the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force is transporting the supplies and equipment on board two C-130 planes from Singapore to Jakarta, Indonesia.

Reaffirming both countries' strong bilateral relations on Friday (July 9), Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said that Singaporeans stand in solidarity with Indonesia in its fight against the pandemic.

"When we had to establish community care facilities very quickly, the Republic of Indonesia was very helpful to us in supplying essential equipment and furniture which we needed to outfit these," he said at Paya Lebar Air Base during the ceremony to hand over Singapore's humanitarian assistance to Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Singapore Suryo Pratomo.

"So now, at their point in need, we stand in solidarity with them for support."

This initiative, arranged at short notice, is a physical manifestation of the strength of the two countries' relationship, said the minister in a statement on Friday.

Early last year, Singapore had also sent medical supplies like test kits and equipment to Indonesia.

Indonesia reported a record 38,391 cases on Thursday (July 8).

The country has recorded more than 2.4 million Covid-19 infections and more than 63,000 deaths.