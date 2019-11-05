Technical glitch at Bicentennial Experience fixed, full exhibition reopens to public on Tuesday

SINGAPORE - A technical glitch at the Bicentennial Experience that led to visitors not being able to experience multimedia projections on Monday (Nov 4) has been fixed.

The Singapore Bicentennial Office announced the glitch on Monday in a Facebook post and advised visitors not to turn up.

On Tuesday, it said that the problem which affected the alignment of moving screens has been fixed and the exhibition has reopened to visitors.

The visitors affected on Monday were mainly school groups as it was difficult to reschedule their visits and arrange alternative programmes for the students, the exhibition's project director Wan Wee Pin said.

Instead of multimedia presentations, guides were used to describe the scenes to the students, he added.

Ticket holders were informed about the glitch and those who turned up on Monday either went ahead with the visit or rescheduled.

"We are glad that the technical issues were resolved yesterday. This morning, school groups were able to go through the complete experience. Members of the public who had booked tickets for today can now go for the show, but if they have already made alternative plans, we will facilitate their rebooking of tickets for another day," he said.

The Bicentennial Experience is divided into five acts spread over two levels of the Fort Canning Centre. It opened to the public in June and was initially supposed to end on Sept 15 but has been extended to the end of the year in response to public feedback.

The exhibition takes visitors back in time to witness key moments in Singapore's transformation over 700 years, and is one of the main highlights of this year's bicentennial commemoration.

More than 500,000 visitors have visited the exhibition.