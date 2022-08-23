Tanglin Club appoints new president after man who held post quit last month amid controversial claims

SINGAPORE - Tanglin Club has instated a new president after Mr Yeoh En Lai, who last held the post, resigned amid questions over his university qualifications.

Mr Chong Zhi Cheng, who served on the general committee while Mr Yeoh was president, won in a walkover at an election held during a special general meeting on Monday night (Aug 22) at the club.

Mr Henry Ling, who was the only other candidate in the May 30 election which Mr Yeoh won, had been expected to vie for the top spot.

But The Straits Times understands that he did not stand for the election on Monday because he believed it should not have been held.

The 157-year-old club, which counts some of Singapore's most prominent businessmen and professionals as members, elects a new president yearly.

The president, vice-president and honorary treasurer can serve a maximum of three one-year terms.

The club's 4,000 life and ordinary members can vote in the elections. This year was to have been Mr Yeoh's last one-year term as president.

The need for the election arose after the 48-year-old left the post on July 14 amid controversy over the academic credentials listed in his nomination papersfor the 2021 and 2022 elections.

He did not identify the university he received his bachelor's degree from in both forms.

The club's general manager, Mr David Brightling later allegedly received soft copies of certificates which purportedly belonged to Mr Yeoh.

They showed Mr Yeoh's name on a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Melbourne certificate and one from the Yale School of Management.

But further checks by a member and the club's general committee showed that he did not graduate from the University of Melbourne.

Mr Yeoh's LinkedIn profile stated he had studied in La Trobe University, which is in Melbourne, from 1994 to 1997.

On July 13, Mr Brightling made a police report and Mr Yeoh resigned the next day.

The nature of the police report is unclear but Mr Yeoh had said earlier that he will be transparent with the club when it conducts a disciplinary inquiry into the episode.