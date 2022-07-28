Tanglin Club embroiled in saga involving ex-president's university qualifications

SINGAPORE - Two weeks after the president of the Tanglin Club resigned amid questions about his university qualifications, the matter is still boiling over.

Some members are calling for Mr Yeoh En Lai's term of presidency to be voided and for the other candidate in the election for club president to be automatically instated.

Mr Yeoh, 48, meanwhile, has hired Senior Counsel Gregory Vijayendran to represent him, he told The Straits Times on Thursday (July 28).

Noting that the club will be conducting a disciplinary inquiry into this episode, Mr Yeoh said: "I will be truthful, transparent and cooperate fully with the process.

"To that end, I have also appointed legal counsel to advise me on this episode and the legal consequences of the same."

On May 30, Mr Yeoh was elected as president of the 157-year-old club, which counts some of Singapore's most prominent businessmen and professionals as members.

This was to have been Mr Yeoh's third and final term as president.

He beat the only other candidate, Mr Henry Ling, who had contested the elections to be president previously without success.

The club elects a new president yearly, and the president, vice-president and honorary treasurer can serve a maximum of three one-year terms.

The club's 4,000 life and ordinary members can vote in the elections.

On July 14, Mr Yeoh, a former journalist who went into banking and is now with a global bank, resigned as president.

He told ST that in his resignation letter, which he sent via e-mail, he explained to the general committee that he had "made mistakes, and attempted to mask over them", but did not elaborate further.

In his e-mail to them, he added that these were mistakes "from a quarter century ago but these are mistakes that have been resurfaced in the course of my tenure, and it is my belief that they will not go away".

He also said in the same e-mail that there had been police reports filed against him over the past few months and "tips" given to the media.

The matter centres on whether Mr Yeoh had graduated from the University of Melbourne.