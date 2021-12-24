Man dies, 4 others hurt after Mercedes crashes through railing at Tampines junction

SINGAPORE - A 59-year-old man died after an accident late on Thursday (Dec 23) night at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 10. Four others were injured.

Footage circulating online showed a red Mercedes crashing through a railing at a traffic light. The accident involved four cars, a taxi and a motorcycle.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at about 11.10pm. The 59-year-old male driver, who was in one of the vehicles hit by the Mercedes, was unconscious and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Four other men, aged between 22 and 38, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said its officers used hydraulic equipment to rescue a person who was trapped in the driver's seat of a car.

A 33-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, said the police.

The Straits Times understands that the driver had been drinking.

Police are investigating the accident.

Correction note: Police have clarified that the 33-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and not arrested for suspected drink-driving.