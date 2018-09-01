Take what you need: Tampines residents share free veggies, fish in community refrigerators

SINGAPORE - For almost two years, a small project staged at the void decks of some Tampines Housing Board flats has been quietly contributing to the needy.

Under a grassroots initiative named My Kind Of Fridge, two full-sized refrigerators and one freezer stand at the void deck of Block 441 Tampines Avenue 10 for the public to donate fresh food, be it vegetables, fish, meat, eggs or fruits, to needy residents from Block 441 and 442.

Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC and chairman of Tampines Town Council Baey Yam Keng told The Straits Times that the initiative, which began in January 2017, is supported by the town council.

Mr Baey, 48, explained: "There were initially just two refrigerators. The freezer was added subsequently as a group of fishing enthusiasts has been donating their catch and requested for more space."

He added that there are about 100 rental units at the two blocks the refrigerators serve in Tampines. The refrigerators, which are open round the clock, have signs that say "Take what you need. Leave some for neighbours in need".

From photographs of the initiative posted on Facebook, at least one of the refrigerators look to be halal, as it has a halal sign and the freezer also has a sign that says no pork is allowed and that it is strictly for the donation of fishes.

Residents are not the only ones contributing to the initiative. Mr Baey posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday (Aug 28) that a restaurant donated five baskets of vegetables.

Mr Baey posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday (Aug 28) that a restaurant donated five baskets of vegetables.

Netizens are responding well to the initiative. Facebook user and fishing enthusiast Albert Lim commented on a post about the initiative: "Let's all do it together to benefit more people! (The best) fishing kakis (Malay word which can mean buddy) are donating to the fridge constantly too!"

