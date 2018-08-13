Owner of unusual koi tank in Tampines unaware that permit needed, working with town council to keep it

SINGAPORE - The owner of a koi fish tank built on the multi-step entrance of a Housing Board flat in Tampines was unaware that a permit was required for its installation.

The Tampines Town Council, in a statement to The Straits Times on Monday (Aug 13), said: "He has since reached out to us to seek a formal request to keep the fish tank."

ST understands that the owner reached out to the Town Council on Monday (Aug 13). He has been asked to formally write in about his fish tank to facilitate procedures for a permit application.

"This is the first time Tampines Town Council had come across such a case. We understand that the tank is properly constructed and did not pose any obstruction to the public.

"There are also no complaints of the tank from the public. As this is a unique case, we will be working closely with the family to see how we can proceed from here."

The clear blue tank, with its glass walls sealed to the concrete of the steps and wall, is located on the ground floor of Block 415 in Tampines Street 41.

Though the entrance to the low-rise flat is blocked, the residents in the unit can access their home because they also own the adjacent unit.

Neighbours say the tank has been around for at least three years.

Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng earlier visited the flat and called the unusual tank "creative".