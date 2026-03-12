Tada revises cancellation fee policy; drivers to be compensated $3 if en route or near pickup point

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tada's new policies will come into effect at noon on March 18.

SINGAPORE - Drivers on ride-hailing platform Tada will soon be able to receive $3 in compensation if a ride they are driving to is cancelled .

They will be compensated if they have been en route for at least three minutes and are within 500m of the pickup poin t when the ride is cancelled, said the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) in a Facebook post on March 11.

The policy change came after “ongoing engagements and meetings” with Tada’s management, said NPHVA, during which it surfaced drivers’ feedback.

“This is a positive step towards recognising the effort drivers make when travelling to pick up passengers and get cancelled upon,” added the body, which is an affiliate of the National Trades Union Congress.

Currently, Tada drivers receive the $3 cancellation compensation only when a passenger cancels or does not show up after the driver has arrived at the pickup point.

Tada will also be increasing the cap on its cleaning fee compensation to $150. Currently, drivers can claim $70 from passengers who leave a stain or odour that requires professional cleaning to remove.

“This adjustment better reflects prevailing market rates and helps ensure that drivers receive more appropriate compensation for such incidents,” said NPHVA.

The Straits Times has contacted NPHVA and Tada for more details.

On ride-hailing platform Grab , drivers of standard rides get a $ 4 cancellation fee, paid by the passenger, if the passenger cancels after three minutes of getting a driver.

On Gojek , drivers receive $4 from the passenger if the passenger cancels after four minutes of getting a driver.

On Ryde , passengers who cancel after three minutes of getting a driver are charged $6.61 . The driver will receive $4.50 in compensation.

On Zig by ComfortDelGro , drivers are not compensated for cancellations made prior to their arrival at the pickup point.