Swinging chains of beads in front of an audience was late busker's sole passion

Swinging chains of large wooden beads around his neck and waist in front of an audience in Orchard Road was the late Mr Oh Ow Kee's "one and only passion", said his daughter yesterday.

The 80-year-old, who died on Sunday, was a well-known figure on the popular shopping street. The family did not want to give more details about his death.

In pre-pandemic times, he would be spotted, rain or shine, outside Takashimaya Shopping Centre, smiling widely at passers-by and tourists, who would often stop to watch. He would also encourage them to try their hand at swinging a smaller chain of beads.

Mr Oh would stay in his spot all afternoon - from noon to as late as 8pm.

His eldest daughter - who has a younger brother and sister - said her father once told the family that the beads were as important as his life.

"He would sometimes even sacrifice time at family occasions, saying that he would just show his face for a while before heading to Orchard Road," said Ms Oh, who did not want to give her full name or age.

Mr Oh was given his first set of beads by a friend more than 20 years ago.

Described by his daughter as a "simple man", he had been a taxi driver, karung guni (rag-and-bone man) and clothes seller at night markets with his wife.

Mr Oh enjoyed having his skills appreciated by others, Ms Oh said.

"In his old age, he had picked up something he liked and coincidentally, others appreciated it and applauded him for it," she added.

Mr Oh had about 10 sets of beads - one of his favourite sets has 108 beads and weighs at least 5kg.

Some of his grandchildren were interested in the exercise and he would teach them how to do it, Ms Oh said.

He had eight grandchildren, aged between nine and 20.

In November 2020, while driving from Orchard Road to Toa Payoh, Mr Oh could not find his way home.

He ended up in a car accident at Tuas Checkpoint. When asked what happened, he could not explain why he was there, said his daughter.

The car was so badly damaged that it had to be scrapped, and Mr Oh was hospitalised for a week.

Yet his top concern was his beads, which were in the car during the accident, said his daughter.

"He said, 'That's my life. If you don't bring them back, there's no point saving me.'"

Though she finally managed to retrieve the beads, doctors advised Mr Oh not to continue swinging them as his spine was injured.

"But he would secretly exercise a bit here and there," said Ms Oh.

Mr Oh was finally able to busk again last month when his licence was approved.

Busking had been banned during the pandemic, and the restriction was lifted only on March 29.

His last performance was on May 28, when he busked for a few hours, she said.

His health had deteriorated over the last two years with the inactivity and it was difficult for him to perform for long, she added.

Ms Oh said the family has been trying to lift her 77-year-old mother's spirits, pointing out to her the encouraging messages and notes that people have been sending them.

On the outpouring of condolences online, Ms Oh said: "We feel very happy that he is so well loved, well missed and well respected.

"When we looked through all the family photos, (we saw that) he smiled the widest when he was with his beads."

Mr Theodore Woon, 33, an associate director at a global public relations and communications agency, was among those who left condolences online for Mr Oh and his family.

He said: "His overwhelming sense of fulfilment and contentment made me smile - that even in this time when everyone is rushing and trying to make money or get to places, he was just so happy and contented to be there and performing."

Ms Maya Muthiah, 49, who is an assistant to a chief executive, first met Mr Oh 15 years ago in Waterloo Street. Her son, then five years old, appeared scared.

"When my son went to drop our contribution in Mr Oh's collection box, Mr Oh said kindly, 'Ah boy, are you scared? Don't be scared', and gave him a lollipop," she said.

"He's got this remarkable child-like smile - that's what I will miss."