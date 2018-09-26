Survey gauges Singaporeans' response after a terror attack

Four in five respondents in a survey of about 2,000 Singaporeans felt there would be little or no backlash against them by people of other religions if their religion was implicated in a terror attack.

In findings published yesterday, Institute of Policy Studies researchers also found that one-third of Singaporeans would proactively express solidarity with those whose religion was implicated.

The study also found that an attack carried out by a foreign extremist Muslim group would trigger stronger negative reactions among Singaporeans, compared with if other religious groups had been behind it.

