Sun, sea and history: All aboard newly launched Raffles Lighthouse tour

SINGAPORE - Faced with national problems and possibly at their wits' end, Cabinet ministers in 1959 would sojourn in Singapore's southernmost island to reflect and brainstorm solutions.

For $62.71 - $34.70 for students - you can follow in their footsteps and take a trip to Pulau Satumu, home to Raffles Lighthouse, as part of a new bi-monthly tour organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Held on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, the five-hour tour begins at Marina South Pier with a guided walk-through of the Singapore Maritime Gallery.