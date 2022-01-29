Bi-monthly public tours to Raffles Lighthouse to begin in February

SINGAPORE - Previously opened to the public only once a year, Singapore's second oldest lighthouse will now receive guests on a regular basis.

From Saturday (Jan 29), the public will be able to book guided tours to the lighthouse, organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and conducted by tour operator Lion Heartlanders.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran, who visited the lighthouse on Saturday to officiate the launch of the tours, said they are meant to introduce more Singaporeans to the maritime sector and Singapore's maritime heritage.

He was joined by 14 students enrolled in maritime-related courses in institutes of higher learning for the inaugural tour.

In particular, Mr Iswaran said he hoped the tours would reach out to a younger generation of Singaporeans so they could learn about employment opportunities in the maritime sector.