Students from 5 polytechnics to help seniors as volunteers under pact with care agency

SINGAPORE - Students from five polytechnics are set to get more hands-on experience in helping seniors age better in the community after their schools signed agreements with the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).

Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with AIC on Nov 27.

The event was held at eldercare centre Tzu Chi Seniors Engagement and Enabling Node (Nanyang) in Jurong West.

Under the MOUs, AIC will make volunteering opportunities in community care settings available to students across different specialisations and years of study.

The students will be able to get experience at active ageing centres and participate in the Silver Generation Ambassador (SGA) programme, under which they will visit seniors in their homes.

Mr Sng Hock Lin, chief of the Silver Generation Office which oversees the SGA programme, said that AIC worked with the five tertiary institutions to integrate the volunteering opportunities for students in different formats and settings.

A six-month pilot began in July and involved 60 students from the five schools.

Some schools weaved in the volunteering opportunities to the curriculum for diploma courses such as social sciences, social work, gerontology and sports and health.

“For example, the SGA programme could be part of the practical section for their course of study. They would learn in the classroom and apply their learning to real-world context,” said Mr Sng.

He added that for those students, it is compulsory to participate in the volunteering programmes.

Year 1 Temasek Polytechnic student Donald Lee, who is taking a diploma in social sciences in gerontology, took part in the SGA programme as part of his introduction to healthcare and social sciences module.

The 19-year-old went through two days of training and five on-the-job sessions in June to learn about government schemes and policies for the elderly, and how to communicate more effectively with seniors.

He then visited seniors at home in Redhill under the programme.

“We try to find out from the seniors things like which hospital or polyclinic they go to and if they have upcoming screenings. But apart from that, some seniors do like to talk a bit more... Some engagements can take up to an hour. We are there to give them a chance to speak,” said Mr Lee.