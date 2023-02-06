Student scammed into buying ‘backstage pass’ that promised meeting with K-pop boy band Seventeen

SINGAPORE – When a university student could not get tickets to K-pop boy band Seventeen’s concert in Singapore last year, she scoured online marketplaces for tickets to the sold-out show.

Wanting to be known only as Ms Tan, the 22-year-old was ecstatic to find a third-party seller on Telegram who promised her two VIP tickets and 15 minutes backstage with the boy band for $1,104.

But once she transferred the money to the seller via PayNow, she never heard from him again. She then lodged a police report.

The police told The Straits Times that a total of 136 police reports were made on e-commerce scams involving concert tickets between January and November 2022. This was more than 45 times the number of reports made over such scams in the same period in 2021.

Total losses amounted to at least $111,000 during that period last year, more than 53 times the amount lost in the same period in 2021.

Large-scale physical events and concerts returned only in 2022, after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Tan said: “I was more disappointed in myself because I took the risk, knowing it could be a scam.

“But the seller did thorough research on the boy band and knew many Singaporean fans were desperately looking for tickets. This made me trust him more because I thought, ‘Why would a scammer know so much about the band?’”

Demand for tickets has soared as concerts by major acts Blackpink, One Republic and Harry Styles take place in post-pandemic Singapore in 2023.

Ms Tan eventually bought the concert tickets through an authorised ticketing agent when more were released a week before the show.

She said: “What I learnt was to always check for ticket and purchase proof and remember that if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.”

The police confirmed that Ms Tan lodged a report, and investigations are ongoing.

Another university student, who wanted to be known only as Ms Ong, 20, lost $500 when she tried to buy a pair of tickets from a third-party seller to Japanese composer-conductor Joe Hisaishi’s upcoming concert.

The seller did not send her the tickets and became uncontactable after she transferred the money.

She said: “I thought I was smart enough not to get scammed. But the desperation to get a ticket was great, so I wasn’t thinking very clearly.

“The seller also rushed me to get the tickets and said if I didn’t pay soon, he would ask others to buy.”