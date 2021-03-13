Media:
Credits:
ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps:
SINGAPORE - Healthcare spending has sometimes been compared to a balloon - squeeze it in one area and a bulge appears in another.
The analogy speaks to how difficult it is to rein in rising healthcare costs, a challenge that Singapore has become increasingly familiar with as its population greys.
Kicker:
Insight
Sub-headline:
With healthcare spending going up every year as Singapore's population greys and the country's fiscal situation gets tighter than it has been in decades, it has become more crucial than ever to make every dollar count. Insight looks at how the latest changes in the healthcare subsidy framework help make a difference.
Web Category:
Hermes ID:
6 395 362
Hermes Doc Ref:
LLINSIGHT13-OL
Display Type:
Default Article
Keywords/Tags:
Hermes Source:
SPH
Print copyright:
SPH
Display Headline:
Stretching the healthcare dollar with targeted subsidies in S'pore
Allow overwrite?:
Content Access:
Premium
Print Content:
0
Hide Comments:
Hide Media Field:
24 Live Blog Display:
FALSE
Disable AMP Page:
Display Affiliate Statement: