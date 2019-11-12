Singapore a world leader in coping with ageing population, but more needs to be done: Paper

SINGAPORE - Singapore is already at the "international frontier, frequently defining best practice" when it comes to coping with a rapidly ageing population.

But more still needs to be done as countries "seriously underestimate life expectancy for today's population", said Professor Andrew Scott, who has written a paper titled "A Longevity Agenda for Singapore".

Prof Scott, a professor of economics at the London Business School, is also co-author of the book The 100-Year Life: Living And Working In An Age Of Longevity.

Contributing to the paper, which was released on Tuesday (Nov 12) and sponsored by insurance company Prudential, are Professor John Wong, chief executive of the National University Health System; Dr Mary Ann Tsao, chairman of the Tsao Foundation; and Mr Wilf Blackburn, chief executive officer of Prudential Singapore.

The 15-page paper forecasts that by 2050, half the population here will be aged 65 years and older, so "it is crucially important that it invests and focuses on a longevity agenda".

Singapore has not just one of the highest life, but also healthy life, expectancies. To seize the advantages that longer lives bring, it needs to change the way things are done.

For example, longer lives mean people will need to work longer too, but just extending existing careers for more years might not be the best answer.

Just raising the retirement age, if not coupled with good health and lifelong learning, "will just lead to increases in unemployment or sickness and disability".

The paper says countries need to rethink working education and how careers are structured to allow people the flexibility to work at all ages.

Companies need to support workers by building up their skills in a changing environment.

It recommends more flexible working practices that let employees "ramp up and ramp down their working hours, in predetermined ways", and refashioning multiple paths around retirement with a focus on lifelong learning.

It says that while the Government has introduced many positive changes, the private sector appears to lag, putting them at commercial risk.

Firms that "fail to realise the need to change their working patterns run the risk of losing valuable staff at all ages".

"They will also run the risk of losing older workers, who will be particularly valuable in terms of understanding the needs of consumers who are also ageing."

The paper admits that "one of the hardest challenges in adjusting to longer lives is to move away from deep-seated ageist prejudices".

But age is actually "malleable" as people age differently. There are people who might want to work beyond the age of 73, as well as those who are unable to work even to the age of 65.

Singapore already does well among developed countries in terms of the proportion of older workers still actively employed. Of people aged 60-64 years, 64 per cent are working.

The paper says that if participation of people 60 years and older goes up by 10 per cent, it could push up gross domestic product by 1 per cent every year.

Last year, Singapore's GDP was $491 billion.

Managing a successful ageing population goes beyond keeping people in the workforce for longer. There is a need to cultivate relationships and social engagement that can provide a sense of purpose.

It says: "Continuing to work, learning new skills, keeping active and engaged are all key ways to promote age malleability."