Stay vigilant against e-commerce scams involving K-pop merchandise: Police

SINGAPORE – K-pop fans looking to buy merchandise online should guard against e-commerce scams, the police said.

In an advisory on Jan 17 , the police reminded members of the public to buy merchandise only from authorised sellers on online platforms and at physical retail stores.

Victims of these e-commerce scams would typically find pre-order listings of K-pop merchandise related to artistes, such as G-Dragon, on platforms such as Carousell.

Once they express their interest in the products, the scammers would convince them to make an initial deposit through channels like PayNow or bank transfers.

Victims would only realise they have been scammed after they fail to receive the products or when the sellers become uncontactable, the police said.

In their advisory, the police urged members of the public to opt for cash on delivery for online purchases so that they are able to check the products before making payment.

“Be wary of e-commerce scam red flags such as large discounts offered for faster transactions,” they added.

Buyers are also advised against disclosing their personal information, internet banking credentials or one-time passwords to anyone.

The public can also report suspicious listings or user profiles through Carousell’s in-app reporting function.