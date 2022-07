SINGAPORE - Mr Ng Leong Fatt, owner of Singai Garments & Tailoring in Seah Im Food Centre, is concerned about where he can store his equipment during the upcoming renovation of the well known dining spot in September.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has offered to provide storage spaces for the stallholders, but he has declined the offer as he was not sure how much it would cost, and plans to bring everything back home.