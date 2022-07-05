Seah Im Food Centre at HarbourFront to be closed from September for renovations

SINGAPORE- The Seah Im Food Centre at HarbourFront will be closed for six months from September for upgrading works.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) which manages the food centre, and was last upgraded in 2001, announced the closure on Tuesday (July 5).

It will reopen in March next year.

The upgrading will include replacement of tables and stools, enhancing the ventilation system, upgrading of toilets and other refurbishing works.

The food centre has 44 cooked food and drink stalls and 16 non-food stalls. Some of the popular stalls there- located next to the HarbourFront MRT station- include local food stalls like Aspirasi Food Galore, Farasha and Thaksin Beef Noodles.

SLA said that it has been engaging stallholders since October 2020 to keep them informed of the upcoming upgrading works and to provide assistance if required during the renovation phase.

It added that the advance notice allows stallholders to arrange for their business continuity plans while the food centre is being upgraded.