ST's Invisible Asia video series, visuals shine at Inma Global Media Awards

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times and its publisher SPH Media Trust (SMT) bagged several awards in the annual International News Media Association (INMA) Global Media Awards on Thursday (June 9).

ST's Invisible Asia series won second place under the national brands category for best use of video, while American media company Insider, previously known as Business Insider, took first place for its video coverage of the US Capitol riot.

The weekly series by ST's correspondents had feature stories, videos and podcasts on people and communities in the region who have been silently living their lives without a platform to speak out.

The passion project aimed to shed light on the people's struggles by sharing their personal stories, and making them "visible" across ST's multiple platforms.

One of the features focused on Japan's ostracised "untouchable" burakumin community, who are descendants of a shunned caste.

The package by ST's Japan correspondent Walter Sim included a four-minute video with on-camera interviews with members of the burakumin community and portrayed the ongoing prejudices they face, including online harassment.