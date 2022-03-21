ST bags 7 awards in global design contest, Wonder Woman transformation among winners

SINGAPORE - A light-hearted infographic chronicling the transformation of Wonder Woman over 80 years and a two-page spread highlighting 21 key news events of the year are among The Straits Times projects lauded for their design and visual storytelling in a global contest.

This year, ST clinched seven awards of excellence at the Best of Print News Design competition, which is known as the design Oscars of the media industry.

ST's triumphs also include an infographic on what the space race between billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos means for space tourism, a photo series capturing the Christmas festive mood amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a feature on Team Singapore athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The results were announced over the weekend by the Society for News Design, which organises the annual event.

Winners this year were selected by 27 judges around the world who reviewed about 3,500 entries across 11 categories. The New York Times, The Washington Post and the National Geographic magazine are among key winners.

On ST's Art department clinching an award of excellence in the staff portfolio category, ST's art editor Lee Hup Kheng, 58, said the accolade is a testament to the strong visual team that can take on the global arena of print news design.

"Last year, we went for the 'wow' factor, with guns blazing, for our visual storytelling using all the resources we had at hand. We were pushing the boundaries and it paid off," added Mr Lee.

In the ST infographic titled 80 Years Young And Still A... (Star), which marks the 80th anniversary of the superheroine's debut, executive infographic journalist Billy Ker, 34, said the main challenge was condensing 80 years of her history into two pages.