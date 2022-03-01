Asean's weakness is also an asset, says former S'pore diplomat Kishore Mahbubani at ST roundtable on Ukraine

SINGAPORE - Asean's tepid call for diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict stands in stark contrast to the "crystal clear" stance taken by the Singapore Government.

But therein lies the paradox of Asean, Professor Kishore Mahbubani - a veteran Singapore diplomat and distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute at the National University of Singapore - pointed out at an ST Roundtable on the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday (March 1).

"Because it's so weak, everybody underestimates it and doesn't appreciate the strong historic contributions that Asean has made," he said.

"So, for example, the biggest event of 2022 before this Russian invasion of Ukraine was the launch of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world's largest free trade agreement."

"Asean managed to persuade Japan, South Korea and China to sign a free trade agreement. Now, that's a really big deal that is changing the course of world history, and only Asean could do it because it's so weak, everybody trusts it," he said.

Prof Mahbubani noted that the United States recently found it difficult to stage a news conference involving Japan and South Korea because two of its closest security allies in Asia were embroiled in a spat.

"So the weakness of Asean therefore, which is a liability in some areas, is also an asset in some areas," he said.

"But, in any case, even if Asean issued a strong statement (on Ukraine), it would make no difference whatsoever. So in a sense, whether it's a weak statement or a strong statement, nothing is going to change," he added.

Sense of deja vu

Straits Times associate editor Ravi Velloor, another panellist at the roundtable, noted that Europe was a continent with largely settled borders with systems in place such as the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Asia, on the other hand, had nothing similar.

"When it comes collectively, there is quite a bit of dialling down," Mr Velloor said, referring to the Asean statement.

He also expressed a sense of deja vu at watching the scenes unfolding in Ukraine, likening them to the start of the civil war in Sri Lanka.

"If I take you back 40 years to the start of the conflict in Sri Lanka, you had a prime minister in India who was very insecure. Indira Gandhi had problems on her borders, Pakistan was to the west and China to the east. And then the Sri Lankans were to the south.

"At that point, she was very aligned to the Soviet Union, as it was then called. And Sri Lanka under President J.R. Jayewardene, began to open up his economy to the West. He allowed the Voice of America to set up a transmitter in his country. And this triggered all of Mrs Gandhi's insecurities, and she did not want to open the southern flank, having enough to do on her western and eastern flanks.

"And so she set about destabilising Sri Lanka. And it proved very costly, not just for Sri Lanka. It's still suffering, as you know. Currently, there are food shortages there, it's in a terrible plight.

"But it cost India greatly. India lost troops, it even lost Mrs Gandhi's son, who had been prime minister with the potential of returning to power. It was an intervention that proved very costly. And I fear, today, sitting here and looking at Ukraine, that some of what I saw 40 years ago is going to play out into an immense tragedy in Europe."