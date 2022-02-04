Xi meets Putin as tensions rise with West

BEIJING (AFP) - China's President Xi Jinping held his first face-to-face talks with a world leader in nearly two years on Friday (Feb 4), meeting Russia's Vladimir Putin who hailed "unprecedented" ties between the neighbours as tensions grow with the West.

Mr Xi has not left China since January 2020, when the country was grappling with its initial Covid-19 outbreak and locked down the central city of Wuhan where the virus was first detected.

He is now embarking on a sudden flurry of diplomatic activity as more than 20 world leaders fly in for the Winter Olympics, an event China hopes will be a soft-power triumph and a shift away from a build-up blighted by a diplomatic boycott and Covid-19 fears.

The two leaders met in the Chinese capital as their countries seek to deepen relations in the face of increasing criticism from the West.

Moscow's ties with Beijing are "developing progressively along the path of friendship and strategic partnership, they are of a truly unprecedented nature", Mr Putin said in televised remarks at the start of their meeting.

Russia and China are an "example of a dignified relationship", he added.

He said that ahead of the meeting, Moscow prepared a new contract for the supply of 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas to China from Russia's Far East.

The two strongmen will attend the Olympic opening ceremony later in the evening.

While Russian officials are banned from attending international sporting competitions over a doping scandal, they may attend if invited by the head of state of the host country.

Spiralling tensions with the West have bolstered ties between the world's largest nation and its most populous, and Mr Putin was the first foreign leader to confirm his presence at the Olympics.

"I have known President Xi Jinping for a long time," CCTV quoted Mr Putin as saying in a report on Friday.

"As good friends and politicians who share many common views on solving world problems, we have always maintained close communication."