ST readers share photos of their experiences in public places as safe distancing rules kick in

SINGAPORE - Stricter safe distancing rules to keep people at least 1m away from each other in public places kicked in on Friday (March 27).

Across Singapore, many people waited in line to enter shopping malls, eateries and post offices, which have implemented new measures such as closing some entrances to limit the number of visitors in their premises.

The latest regulations, which came into effect at 11.59pm on Thursday, are Singapore's strictest measures yet to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The Straits Times called on Instagram users to share photos and videos of the safe distancing measures they came across on Friday.

Instagram user va7encixc, who was at Shake Shack at Jewel Changi Airport on Friday afternoon, said that the measures were carried out efficiently at the fast food chain.

She wrote: "Queues are slowed down and well managed by staff. There are also assigned seats to ensure social distancing while eating."

Another user, sirrunnur, said that there was already a long line outside Tampines 1 at 9.45am, as many people waited to enter the mall.

Here's what ST readers saw.

1. Instagram user aunty_j_rat at The Central at Clarke Quay



PHOTOS: AUNTY_J_RAT / INSTAGRAM



2. Instagram user hazellee at Jurong Point



PHOTO: HAZEL LEE / INSTAGRAM



3. Instagram user va7encixc at Jewel Changi Airport's Shake Shack



PHOTO: VA7ENCIXC / INSTAGRAM



4. Instagram user afteriko at the Singpost branch in Siglap



PHOTO: AFTERIKO / INSTAGRAM



5. Instagram user sirrunnur at Tampines 1 mall



PHOTO: SIRRUNNUR / INSTAGRAM



6. Instagram user huai_bong at White Sands shopping mall



PHOTO: HUAI_BONG / INSTAGRAM



7. Instagram user zzzzz_pri at Tiong Bahru Plaza