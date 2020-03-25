Stay at home as much as you can: What you need to know about Singapore's strictest measures yet to fight coronavirus

Sweeping measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore were announced on Tuesday (March 24) by the Government’s multi-ministry task force tackling the outbreak.

These include the closure of entertainment outlets and limiting gatherings outside of work and school to 10 people or fewer.

With the 49 new cases reported on Tuesday, the total number of imported cases here is 326.

This is nearly three in five of all 558 confirmed coronavirus cases here.

The risk is expected to heighten in the coming days as more Singaporeans return from abroad.

All returnees from Britain and the United States will have to serve their mandatory 14-day stay-home notice in dedicated hotels to reduce transmission.

Here is a look at the recent measures:



From March 26, 11.59pm

Gatherings outside of work and school limited to 10 persons or fewer. People must keep at least 1m apart in non-transient gatherings (for example, a yoga class).

Bars and entertainment venues, such as nightclubs, discos, cinemas, theatres and karaoke outlets, will be closed until April 30. This might be extended if the situation does not improve.

Malls, museums and attractions, where contact is more transient, may remain open. But they must abide by the following:

Reduce the number of people at any one time and keep to no more than one person per 16 sq m of usable space. This is about the size of a Housing Board flat bathroom. Groups must not exceed 10 persons. Indoor and outdoor shows within attractions will be suspended, as will museum group tours and open atrium sales events. Make sure there is at least 1m of physical space between patrons, including at queues and waiting areas They should try to offer services by appointment or digitally. Crowds should be quickly cleared. Places that cannot meet these requirements must be closed. If found to be a place of transmission because they did not adhere to these measures, they may face additional penalties.



Centre-based tuition and enrichment classes will be suspended from March 26, 11.59pm, in Singapore as part of the measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: ST FILE



Organised tours in public venues, such as sightseeing or guided walking tours, will be suspended.

Centre-based tuition and enrichment classes will be suspended.

Religious services and congregations will be suspended. Places of worship may open for private worship and essential rites but group sizes kept to 10 persons or fewer at any one time.

Events and mass gatherings, including conferences, concerts and sporting events, must be deferred or cancelled, regardless of size.

All social gatherings and events with more than 10 people at a time, such as private birthday parties and weddings, are discouraged.

Funerals and wakes should be limited to family members with gatherings of 10 people or fewer at a time.

From March 27

Singapore residents and long-term pass holders who disregard travel advisories and leave Singapore will have to pay unsubsidised rates at public hospitals if they are admitted for suspected Covid-19 and develop symptoms within 14 days of their return.

Residents will also not be able to claim from MediShield Life or Integrated Shield Plans for these treatments at public and private hospitals.

Any work pass holder and his dependent who leave Singapore will be deprioritised for entry approval.

For seniors

Suspension of activities is extended to April 30. Seniors are urged to avoid social gatherings and crowded places, and to go out only for essential purposes like work and to buy food.

Returning Singaporeans, residents and long-term work pass holders

Those coming back from the US and Britain will be transported from the airport to selected hotels to serve their 14-day stay home notice (SHN), with effect from March 25, 11.59pm. They will not be allowed to leave their rooms.

Those who have already returned and are serving their SHN at home may apply to stay in these hotels. Call 6812-5555.

Pre-school and primary school pupils living with anyone who returns from any country from March 25, 11.59pm, will be placed on 14-day leave of absence (LOA).

Pre-school and primary school pupils living with anyone who returns to Singapore from Britain, the US or Asean countries on or after March 14, will be placed on LOA.

For Covid-19 patients