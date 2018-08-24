ST Podcast: Why It Matters - Does Kevin Kwan's national service defaulter status detract from box office hit Crazy Rich Asians?

Why It Matters
Episode 12
Duration: 6:51 mins
Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times takes a close look at one key news talking point each week.
Kevin Kwan, whose best-selling book inspired the new Hollywood box office hit movie Crazy Rich Asians, defaulted on his national service obligations, the Ministry of Defence said on Aug 22 in response to queries from The Straits Times.
The revelation about the 44-year-old Kwan made global headlines. He lives in the United States and now has US citizenship. Will this revelation hurt the film's performance in Singapore? Does it detract from what is being seen as the most successful "made-with-Singapore" movie to date?
We ask Lifestyle editor Jeremy Au Yong, whose desk broke this worldwide exclusive for The Straits Times.
Produced by: Ernest Luis
Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
