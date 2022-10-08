ST photojournalists share challenges, stories of covering Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - An alien world. That is how Mr Kevin Lim, 40, described the first time he came across cleaning personnel dressed from head to toe in personal protective equipment more than two years ago at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On an assignment to photograph the cleaning of a church where a case had been detected in early 2020, he said: "I was not used to a scene like that or for it to eventually become commonplace. But it prepared me for the days to come – how to be dressed, what kind of precautions to take besides simply using face mask and hand sanitiser."

Mr Lim, who is chief photojournalist at The Straits Times, was speaking to an audience of about 80 at the National Museum of Singapore during a talk titled Covid-19 – The Reopening Of The Nation In Pictures.

The event is part of the Through The Lens exhibition, which ends on Oct 29. Held on the first and second floors of the museum, it features photos from the World Press Photo exhibition and those taken by ST photojournalists.

For senior executive photojournalist Kua Chee Siong, getting in the thick of the action has always been part and parcel of the job.

The pandemic, however, presented a different challenge for the veteran of 22 years, as completing his assignments also carried a risk of transmitting the virus to his wife and their three children.

The 48-year-old said: "I was at a dormitory getting the pictures that I needed and a man walked past me, and I was told by the healthcare worker that he had just tested positive. At that moment, I froze because this was during the period when the Delta variant was prevalent, and it had caused quite a number of deaths."

He added that during that time, he would make it a point after every assignment to sanitise himself and wipe his camera gear and belongings. Such practices soon became a norm, with his taking out a bottle of hand sanitiser from his pocket to illustrate the point.

His colleague Jason Quah told the audience of his experience covering the reopening of the Causeway in April 2022.

The 34-year-old executive photojournalist said: "When the borders were closed in 2020, there were these visuals of big crowds coming in to the Singapore side, almost like refugees.