A caisson is seen from an aerial view on Nov 6, 2021. One of the key features of the land reclamation process in the construction of the Tuas Port is the use of caissons (pictured) – pre-fabricated concrete structures each weighing around 15,000 tonnes and measuring up to 28m. Once sunk into the seabed, they are filled with rocks and sand, and serve as retaining structures for the port to be built on. To future-proof the port against rising sea levels, it will be built at least 5m above the mean sea level.

ST Photo: Benjamin Seetor