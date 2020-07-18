ST+ news with benefits

Special edition: Nitrogen frozen durians

It's durian season and you can see and smell the King of Fruits everywhere.

With so many choices, it is a good idea to head to an expert to get your durian.

One place to try is Durian Edition. It calls itself a durian concierge and claims to provide the best and freshest fruits available, delivered to your doorstep.

Durian Edition has introduced something new this year - nitrogen frozen durians.

The fruit is put through a fast-freeze process right after harvesting, and are packed in vacuum-sealed bags for prolonged freshness. It will be as if you are eating it straight from the tree.

You can buy this via online retailers Shopee, Klook and Instagram (@durianedition).

And for SPH subscribers, this month only, you can buy the Premium Nitro Durian bundle at $98 (usual price $128).

This is for the first 300 subscribers only.

Go to www.durianedition.com/sph and use the promo code SPH2020 when you check out.

The bundle includes Grade A Musang King, D24 XO, 100% MSW Durian Mochi and a Premium Nitro Durian Surprise Pack.

To find out more, send a WhatsApp message to 8823-8612 or send an e-mail to higrubdelivery@gmail.com



The Orchard Cafe at Orchard Hotel Singapore reopens with a special promotion for SPH subscribers. Dine in with new items, including the Signature Laksa Noodles with Fresh Cockles (left), and a highly recommended Durian Basque Burnt Cheesecake (right). PHOTOS: ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE



Orchard Cafe reopens with special deal

The Orchard Cafe at Orchard Hotel Singapore reopens with a refreshed line-up of dining-in experiences.

There are more live kitchens, new items (ranging from Winter Melon Soup with Wolfberries, and Signature Laksa Noodles with Fresh Cockles), international classics (recommended dishes include Wagyu Rib-eye Steak and Freshly Grilled Oysters with a choice of 10 sauces), and desserts, including a Freshly Baked Belgium 55% Chocolate Tart.

The highly recommended Durian Basque Burnt Cheesecake is a crustless cheesecake with D24 durian.

The restaurant offers a Weekend Unlimited Plated Lunch at $48 per adult; Weekend Unlimited High Tea (3pm to 5pm) at $42 per adult; and Unlimited Plated Dinner at $78 per adult (from Friday to Sunday).

And for SPH subscribers, flash your SPH Rewards in-app e-card, and for every party of five adults, one dines free.

For reservations and inquiries, call 6739-6565 or send an e-mail to orchardcafe.ohs@millenniumhotels.com.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times.

