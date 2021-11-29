A photographer's take on Singapore's Christmas light-up

SINGAPORE - The annual Christmas light-up in Orchard Road is back to being a big one this year, observing the tradition of being an attraction in itself.

Inspired by the annual light-up, photography enthusiasts with their tripods take the opportunity to juxtapose the arcs of decorations with lights from the back of cars and buses. Using a long exposure of about twenty seconds, red streaks of lights from the traffic get "painted" into the frame.



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Themed "Christmas in Bloom", the shopping street has been blooming with poinsettias, magnolias and Christmas roses since Nov 13 evening, when the lights were officially turned on for the occasion



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Outside Paragon mall, a pair of siblings remove their masks temporarily as they hug each other for a photo moment for their parents at the Christmas tree.



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Fairy lights twinkling, pinecones and other decorations are tied onto the tree on display there.



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Adding more shine are the 68km or so of LED fairy lights stretching from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura.

Creative photography with a custom bokeh filter in the shape of star and coronavirus capture the intricate details of the decorations hung on ceiling and trees at (from left to right) Paragon mall, Forum The Shopping Mall, and along Orchard Road.



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



In photography, bokeh is the aesthetic quality of the blur produced in out-of-focus parts of an image as seen from the fairy lights hung on the facade of Forum The Shopping Mall.



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Using a zoom burst technique, light streaks - from the fairy lights and decorations hung from the ceiling at Wheelock Place - are created. This photographic technique is achieved by using a long exposure and turning the zoom ring on the lens.



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



A leg-up from last year's pared-down decorations, amid a slide in retail sales caused by the pandemic, organisers of the annual event are hoping that the dazzling decorations signify Singapore's journey of hope and resilience on the path back to normalcy.

A group of friends are seen taking pictures of themselves at a Christmas decoration in the shape of a train lined with neon pink lights outside Orchard Central.



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



And it is not just Orchard. Christmas decorations are also returning in a bigger way this year at other malls.

Children, with their parents, enjoy the artificial snow during a five-minute segment as part of Capitol Singapore's Christmas celebrations.



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Here, a woman is seen taking pictures of the Christmas tree at Capitol Singapore.



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



A tree is decorated with blue fairy lights at Chijmes.



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Two friends take a wefie against a projection mapping light show on the facade of Chijmes.



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



A couple taking pictures of the Christmas tree at VivoCity. All around the little red dot, the festive mood is being spread around as organisers put up baubles and decorations aimed at beating the pandemic blues.