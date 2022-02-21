S'pore's new border measures: What you need to know if you're fully vaccinated and travelling

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Pre-departure test within 72 hours. Borders are strictly closed except to citizens and foreigners with re-entry permits for now.

• From March 1, Japan will ease its entry ban for the purposes of work and study, but not for leisure. Up to 5,000 arrivals will be allowed each day. Quarantine requirements will depend on whether Singapore is a “designated country”.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Restrictions vary by prefecture but there are no legal penalties on mask-wearing or limits on group size.

• Eateries in Tokyo are under quasi-emergency curbs. For now, they have been asked to close by 9pm, with dine-in alcohol service to stop by 8pm.

What happens if you are a fully vaccinated traveller returning to Singapore from a country/region in the general travel category?

Testing/quarantine requirements

• Pre-departure test (ART or PCR) within two days before departure for Singapore required.

• Traveller will have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice and take a PCR test before the end of the period.

Some notable Covid-19 restrictions

• Travellers can fall into this category even if they are flying in from a VTL country. (E.g. A traveller who flies in on a non-designated flight from a VTL country will fall into this category.)