S'pore's first maritime trade event since onset of Covid-19 opens at MBS with 7,000 participants

SINGAPORE - The Republic's first major maritime and shipping conference since the Covid-19 pandemic began opened at Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Wednesday (March 16), as exhibitors from 27 countries and regions, as well as 7,000 attendees, gathered to discuss next steps for the industry.

The 17th edition of Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) is one of just two recognised international fairs to take place with in-person participation here this year - the other being the Singapore Airshow in February.

The three-day event focuses on Asia's container shipping, maritime cyber security, and maritime technology and sustainability. It plays a key role in connecting international maritime suppliers with buyers from South-east Asia, with companies showcasing their latest inventions such as drones and navigation sensors and panels.

Mr Yip Je Choong, managing director of organiser RX, said at the opening ceremony: "For the last 30 years, APM has been known to be the place where the latest maritime innovations and solutions are presented, where engaging discussions to chart the future of the industry are conducted, and where significant business deals are sealed.

"Despite the advent of digital in the last two years, we know that it complements, but will never replace, face-to-face engagement. Nothing builds stronger relationships than in-person interactions."

This year's attendance of 7,000 people is about half that of the previous edition in 2018. The Singapore Airshow in February was attended by 13,000 people over four days.

Booths at the APM include those from Australia, Germany, South Korea, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. All participants must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and contactless features such as contactless registration have been put in place.

Guest-of-honour Quah Ley Hoon, chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), said the event comes at a time when the industry is facing challenges. "In terms of global supply chain and macro-trends, we know that they continue to be disrupted, and many of us are bracing for the situation to aggravate," she said in her opening speech.

"With the pandemic, we already saw a lot of diverted vessels and more unscheduled calls in our ports. With the war in Ukraine, the supply chain will be further disrupted, notably in the energy and food sector."

She called on participants to find ways to continue to push ahead with digitalisation and decarbonisation, "so that we can all emerge stronger".

At the opening ceremony, the Association of Singapore Marine Industries (ASMI), a non-profit trade organisation representing over 250 corporate entities here, signed a first-of-its-kind memorandum of understanding with South Korea's Korea Marine Equipment Association (Komea), comprising over 200 companies.

ASMI said the agreement formalises a relationship that has been developing in the past 10 to 15 years. It will lead a delegation to South Korea within the next year involving students, researchers and other players in the industry.

Mr Simon Kuik, president of ASMI, said: "We are preparing for the recovery of the oil and gas industry after the pandemic. More important, we want to be prepared for the transition and pivot to clean energy.

"We need to meet face to face to explore possibilities, to align our thinking."