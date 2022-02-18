4 key takeaways from S'pore Airshow: When will aviation recover? Will there be air taxis?

SINGAPORE - Four days, 13,000 visitors, 600 companies from 39 countries and regions. Compared with previous editions, this year's Singapore Airshow had less impressive numbers.

Even compared with the 2020 edition, when many big names pulled out at the last minute because of the Covid-19 outbreak, visitor numbers were down by some 17,000, while the number of exhibitors fell 400 short.

Unlike in past years, no day of the trade show, being held from Tuesday (Feb 15) to Friday, was open to the public.

This, combined with Covid-19's impact on the aviation sector, led the organiser Experia Events to urge people to pay less attention to the value of new contracts signed during the fair, something that was closely watched in pre-pandemic years.

The value of deals signed during the air show was not disclosed this year. At the opening press conference, managing director of Experia Leck Chet Lam called on the media and observers to look more at the intangibles.

"The focus here is to leverage on this physical, in-person attendance event for us to connect, converge and have conversations," he said. In other words, it is still far from business as usual.

Four key themes stood out at this year's air show as the aviation industry seeks to move past Covid-19.

Though everyone was masked and meals had to be eaten out of boxes, the mood was more celebratory than sombre. The effect of an in-person event after last year's air show cancellation was uplifting.

1. Aviation to rebound by end-2023 or early 2024

Mr Darren Hulst, Boeing's vice-president for commercial marketing, projected that aviation is set to rebound by the end of 2023 or early 2024, a prediction shared by executives of other aerospace companies.

Nearly 87 per cent of planes are now in active service, and global passenger traffic has returned to 55 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, he said.

Though the multibillion-dollar deals of years past may not have materialised at this year's air show, the optimism was palpable. Participants were almost reaffirming each other, and the effect of this may be reflected in strategies of companies beyond these four days.

Companies like jet engine makers Rolls-Royce (including its joint venture partner SIA engineering) and Pratt & Whitney have already said they will hire more than 200 staff in Singapore in the coming years, bringing headcounts back to or closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Maintenance, repair and overhaul operations are gaining momentum, with more planes now preparing to take to the skies.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) also confirmed its order of seven Airbus A350 freight planes, and its additional order of another 22 engines to power its fleet of Boeing 777-9 passenger aircraft, for a total engine order from GE Aviation of 62.

This is a far cry from in the last two years, when companies rushed to cut cost and airlines like Virgin Australia went backrupt.

Even though Asia and South-east Asia have so far lagged behind Europe and America in air travel recovery, the worst impact of Covid-19 seems to be over.

Mr Hulst said after 21/2 years of lost growth, aviation is set to rebound to even higher levels. "We have been shown the resilience of the aviation sector," said Mr Hulst. "It hasn't gone away, and it will not go away."