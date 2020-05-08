S'poreans' efforts to help those hit by pandemic encouraging: Speaker

It is a reflection of society's maturity that Singaporeans are stepping forward to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the efforts so far have been encouraging, said Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin yesterday.

"It is not just offering help to migrant workers, but also to Singaporeans who are affected by it," Mr Tan told reporters on the sidelines of a packing and distribution exercise on Vesak Day.

He was volunteering at the distribution exercise organised by the Alliance of Guest Workers Outreach and the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC). It was supported by the Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group, the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, the Inter-Religious Organisation, Singapore, and the Singapore Buddhist Federation.

Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua, Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Joan Pereira and MWC chairman Yeo Guat Kwang also volunteered.

Mr Tan said: "Singaporeans do care a great deal and they donate financially, but many are also beginning to donate their time and invest their lives into the lives of others, and that is very encouraging."

More than 300 volunteers helped to deliver 12,000 care packs containing fruit, snacks, medical supplies and hygiene products to migrant workers across 260 factory-converted dorms.

Thousands of Singaporeans have answered the call in various efforts to help groups affected by Covid-19, notably the migrant worker community, which makes up the bulk of coronavirus patients here.

Another initiative, the Covid-19 Migrant Support Coalition, comprising non-governmental organisations and ground-up initiatives, has also brought together volunteers to dispatch meals and essential items to migrant workers.

Since April 7, it has delivered over 26,700 meals to 87 dormitories.

Tan Tam Mei