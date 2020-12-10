S'porean played role in Yemen civil war

A 48-year-old Singaporean man has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for playing an active part in the Yemen civil war.

Sheik Heikel Khalid Bafana, 48, worked as a paid agent for a foreign power while he was there, and was paid substantial amounts for collecting intelligence, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said yesterday. In doing so, he acted in a manner prejudicial to Singapore's security and interests, the agency said.

Heikel was detained in March last year after he returned to Singapore.

Separately, a 26-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker arrested under the ISA last month was issued a detention order on Nov 30 to facilitate investigations into terrorism-related activities, said the ISD.

SEE THE BIG STORY