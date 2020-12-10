Held under ISA

S'porean played role in Yemen civil war

Sheik Heikel Khalid Bafana had assisted one of the factions in the Yemen civil war after migrating there, said the ISD.
Sheik Heikel Khalid Bafana had assisted one of the factions in the Yemen civil war after migrating there, said the ISD.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

A 48-year-old Singaporean man has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for playing an active part in the Yemen civil war.

Sheik Heikel Khalid Bafana, 48, worked as a paid agent for a foreign power while he was there, and was paid substantial amounts for collecting intelligence, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said yesterday. In doing so, he acted in a manner prejudicial to Singapore's security and interests, the agency said.

Heikel was detained in March last year after he returned to Singapore.

Separately, a 26-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker arrested under the ISA last month was issued a detention order on Nov 30 to facilitate investigations into terrorism-related activities, said the ISD.

SEE THE BIG STORY

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 10, 2020, with the headline 'S'porean played role in Yemen civil war'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 