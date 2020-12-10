Singaporean held under ISA over role in Yemen civil war

A Singaporean man has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for being actively involved in the civil war in Yemen and for working as a paid agent for a foreign power while he was there, said the Internal Security Department (ISD) yesterday.

In doing so, Sheik Heikel Khalid Bafana, 48, who was detained in March last year, has acted in a manner prejudicial to Singapore's security and interests, the agency said in a statement.

ISD did not provide details on which faction he backed or the foreign country he had worked for, citing operational reasons.

ISD also said it did not disclose Heikel's case earlier as investigations into his activities in Yemen were complex, and doing so would have jeopardised ongoing investigations.

ISD said it was publicising Heikel's case now "to underline Singapore's stern stand against anyone who supports, promotes, undertakes, or makes preparations to undertake armed violence".

Heikel, a trained lawyer, migrated to Yemen with his family around 2008 and ran a consultancy which advised foreign companies on security risks and business opportunities.

ISD said he assisted one of the warring factions and volunteered to fight alongside it. He also acted as a broker between this faction and the foreign power, and sought to secure military equipment, supplies and funds to conduct military training.

Heikel also collected intelligence on Yemen for this foreign power from around 2012 to 2018, for which he was paid "substantial amounts", said ISD, adding that his dealings with the foreign power were clandestine.

An ISD spokesman said in response to The Straits Times' queries that Heikel first had the intention to engage in armed violence in 2017. He attracted ISD's attention as he had made social media posts suggesting he was involved in the conflict.

"For instance, he had posted a photograph of himself in military gear with a submachine gun, as well as other postings suggesting involvement in or support for armed violence," the spokesman added.



Bangladeshi Ahmed Faysal, whose arrest was announced last month, was issued a detention order on Nov 30. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS



On those who support or undertake armed violence, or make preparations to do so, ISD said: "Regardless of how they rationalise such violence ideologically, or where the violence takes place, such a person has demonstrated a dangerous tendency to support the use of violence."

ISD added: "Heikel compounded this by serving the interests of a foreign power for financial gain." It noted that he had stayed on in Yemen after 2011 as the security situation deteriorated, even when other Singaporeans were evacuated.

Heikel was arrested under the ISA after he and his family returned to Singapore on Feb 5 last year. His family members have not been implicated in his activities in Yemen, added ISD.

Yesterday, ISD also gave an update on radicalised Bangladeshi construction worker Ahmed Faysal, 26, who had disseminated radical propaganda and bought foldable knives for attacks against Hindu police officers back home.

His arrest was announced last month, and yesterday, ISD said he was issued with a detention order on Nov 30 to facilitate ongoing investigations into his terrorism-related activities.

Faysal was among 37 people investigated after the Home Team raised its security posture in early September following a spate of terror attacks in France.

Yesterday, ISD also announced that three Singaporeans previously detained under the ISA have been released and placed on Restriction Orders (ROs) that limit their activities.

ROs for another five were allowed to lapse as they had shown good progress in rehabilitation.

Dr Mohamed Ali, vice-chairman of the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), said these developments indicate that Singapore's approach to rehabilitating radicalised persons and enabling their eventual reintegration is a viable way to counter extremism and violence.

"From my experience as an RRG counsellor, the ISA has always been used judiciously with due diligence and consideration," he said.

Early intervention has prevented many from being further radicalised, he noted, adding that the potential or planned use of violence is an accepted criterion for someone to be detained.

"There cannot be any compromise as violence is a violation of the basic human right to feel safe," he said.