28 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 26 imported and 2 in community

SINGAPORE - There were 28 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Jan 5), taking Singapore's total to 58,749.

Of these, 26 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Among them, four are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and 13 are foreign domestic workers.

Tuesday's figure included two community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of the two, one is a close contact of Case 58,812, a 47-year-old Indonesian who had been placed on quarantine earlier.

Case 58,812 is a ship crew member who arrived from Indonesia on Dec 17. The work permit holder was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection last Wednesday and reported as a case in MOH's press release on the same day. Prior to hospitalisation, he had not disembarked from the vessel, said MOH.

No cases from within workers' dormitories were announced on Tuesday.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, a six-year-old girl who travelled from India was among the 24 coronavirus cases - all imported - confirmed by MOH.

The dependant's pass holder is linked to three previously reported cases.

All 24 were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving stay-home notice or in isolation after their arrival here.

Besides the girl, the other patients reported on Monday were a Singaporean, another dependant's pass holder, two work pass holders, a short-term visit pass holder and 18 work permit holders.

The Singaporean is a 62-year-old woman who returned from the United States. The dependant's pass holders and work pass holders arrived from India.

The 18 work permit holders, of whom 15 are foreign domestic workers, arrived from Indonesia and India.

One of the work permit holders is a 28-year-old Indonesian man who boarded a vessel on Nov 1 last year in Indonesia.

Last Thursday, he was placed on quarantine, as he had been identified as a close contact of a previously reported case, who is a crew member on the same vessel. He was taken to a government quarantine facility last Saturday, and tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Before that, he had not left the vessel.

The short-term visit pass holder is a 29-year-old man who arrived from Romania to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

With 10 cases discharged on Monday, 58,482 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 67 patients remained in hospital on Monday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 128 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 85.5 million people. More than 1.85 million people have died.