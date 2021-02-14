Traffic Police exploring enforcement, 'road-calming measures' at Tanjong Pagar after fatal car crash

SINGAPORE - The Traffic Police are studying the situation at Tanjong Pagar in the wake of a car crash in the area that killed five.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, they said that they would explore further enforcement operations in the vicinity as well as road-calming measures.

These refer to measures to slow traffic down, including the use of road humps and speed-regulating strips.

The accident that took place early on Saturday - the second day of Chinese New Year - saw a BMW slamming into a vacant shophouse along Tanjong Pagar Road and bursting into flames, killing all five on board.

This is the highest number of people killed in a single traffic accident in the past decade.

The Traffic Police also noted that enforcement operations are stepped up around the festive season, "consistent with past years", although the number of such operations was not disclosed.

In January, 550 traffic infringements were recorded, including seven fatal accidents.