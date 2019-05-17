S'pore to spend big on upgrading air traffic system

In a move to ensure safety and efficiency, Singapore is expected to spend several billion dollars over the next few decades to upgrade Changi Airport's air traffic management system and introduce other improvements.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said at an industry conference in Beijing yesterday that the current air traffic management system was commissioned in 2013.

"We have started developing its next generation in order to avoid obsolescence," he said. The upgrades are important for safeguarding aviation safety as traffic numbers continue to grow.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS