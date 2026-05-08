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SINGAPORE - Tourism projects will get a $740 million injection over the next five years , said Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, who also revealed on May 8 that Singapore’s tourism receipts climbed to an all-time high of $32.8 billion in 2025.

Tourism spending not only surpassed the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) forecast $29 billion to $30.5 billion for 2025, but registered a 10 per cent year-on-year bump from 2024 figures.

International visitor arrivals came in at 16.9 million in 2025 , said Ms Fu at the Tourism Industry Conference 2026 in the Resorts World Convention Centre.

STB projects that in 2026, international visitor arrivals would reach between 17 million and 18 million, and tourism spending between $31 billion and $32.5 billion.

But with headwinds such as the ongoing Middle East energy crisis and its knock-on effects on consumer spending, the Government is stepping in with a new round of funding worth $740 million , said Ms Fu, who is also Minister for Sustainability and the Environment.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu speaking at the Tourism Industry Conference at Resorts World Convention Centre on May 8. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

This is more than double the $300 million pumped into the Tourism Development Fund in 2024.

The new funding will support Singapore’s ambitions under Tourism 2040, charting the next chapter of growth and ensuring that the Republic remains a compelling destination, said Ms Fu.

Under Tourism 2040, Singapore’s target is to reach between $47 billion and $50 billion in tourism spending by 2040.

The funding is aimed at elevating Singapore’s position in several areas, she said, including as a vital and trusted hub, a world-class city and home, as well as a home for resilient businesses with strong human capital.

Drawing on the enlarged Tourism Development Fund, $5 million is being pumped into a grant that helps businesses bolster attendance figures for business events through marketing activities.

A new $5 million Market Access Fund is also being introduced to help businesses grow their presence in new markets by reducing the financial risks of expansion.

The existing Hotel Rejuvenation Fund, which supports hotels’ renovation and refurbishment efforts, will be extended by a year. Projects under the Kickstart Fund, which supports innovative products or experiences that can be scaled, will get up to $1 million for new product pilots, up from the previous cap of $250,000.

Of the 16.9 million international visitors that Singapore received in 2025, m ainland China, Indonesia and Australia were the top spending markets.



Long-haul markets such as Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States recorded double -digit year-on-year growth.